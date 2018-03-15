KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Wednesday rejecting Sindh Universities and Institutes Laws (Amendment) Bill-2018 has announced launching campaign against the provincial government led by Pakistan People Party (PPP).

Hafiz made this announcement while addressing a press conference at party headquarters Idara Noor ul Haq. JI leaders including Birjees Ahmed, Saif uddin Advocate, Zahid Askari and others were also present on the occasion. JI Karachi Chief said that provincial rulers having majority has taken an unpopular decision by passing Sindh Universities and Institutes Laws (Amendment) Bill-2018. The bill has enforced that Governor of the province being chancellor of public universities would have no practical role or power in varsities except presiding over their annual convocations, he added.

Naeem said that the newly passed bill has forced the teachers and students to protest while the party at this crucial time stands with the student and teachers agenda. He said that universities were the institutions which should have the power to practice and research in an independent way.

but the provincial rulers by passing an anti education bill has tried to enforced its agenda under the guise of 18th Amendment. Party would not tolerate such acts and would raise the voice on every forum, maintained JI Karachi chief.

He further said Sindh had already witnessing lack of educational facilities in province while the ruling government has shown its enmity against the education by shifting the powers from Governor to Chief Minister through the passage of new law. Terming the new law anti democratic steps, he said that ruling government with a desire to make interference in the affairs of universities has passed this bill and rulers actually want to take charge and capture recourses including matter of admission policy, promotion of teachers and other staffs. The passage of new law is in fact the continuation of Asif Ali Zardari corruption, he alleged.

Announcing to launch a campaign tiled “Save Education-Save Universities” against the new pass law, Naeem said that party will present a charter of demand over the ruined education system in Sindh.