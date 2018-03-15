ISLAMABAD - Ignoring the assurance of Minister for Water Resources Javed Ali Shah, the opposition in the Wednesday’s National Assembly proceedings blamed the government for not properly implementing the 1991 Water Accord.

The PPP MNAs, on a call-attention notice, claimed that Sindh province has not been getting its actual share of water since long.

“Sindh is dying due to shortage of water, as the concerned authorities have not provided its due share,” PPP’s Nawaz Yousaf Talpur said this while showing distrust over the statement of minister for water.

PPP’s Shazia Marri said the ‘1991 Water Accord has not been implemented since long. “Please don’t divide the provinces in such a way...Every province should be given its due right,” said Marri.

PPP’s Naveed Qamar and Syed Ghulam Mustafa said that the 1991 Water Accord should be implemented in its true spirit.

Minister for Water Resources Javed Ali Shah, responding to the concerns raised by PPP’s lawmakers, said that Sindh was receiving its due share of water. The Sindh province is getting 19,000 cusecs more than its due share, he said. “The 1991 Water Accord is being implemented in a true sense without any discrimination,” Shah added. “These objections should have been raised from KP and Balochistan, as these provinces are giving their own share of water to Sindh,” said the minister.

For the first time in the country’s history, he said, water policy has been formulated covering all aspects, including water conservation and storage. The minister further said that a steering committee will oversee the implementation of water policy. “Whatever information the ministry has given me, I am sharing it in the house,” he said while responding to the concerns raised by PPP’s MNAs.

Earlier, the minister passed remarks against the PPP’s MNAs for not respecting the chair. “You [PPP members] are not accepting the chair, as even call him deputy speaker,” said the minister.

MQM’ MNAS WALKOUT:

The MQM’s MNAs staged a walkout from the proceedings for issuing summon by FIA to probe them in a matter. “The ten MNAs were probed by FIA, which is a breach of privilege,” said MQM’s MNA Sheikh Salahuddin.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had summoned ten leaders of the MQM associated with the party’s charity organisation Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation (KKF) on February 15. Salahuddin further said that in the past the menace of horse-trading in Senate was only limited to FATA but now it has stretched its tentacles to all the provinces.

Two bills passed

one introduced

Earlier, the Minister for Defence Khurram Dastgir Khan tabled “The Joint Maritime Information Organisation Bill, 2018 in the House. The bill was sent to concerned standing committee. The minister, sharing salient features of the bill, said this bill was aimed at establishing an institution to consolidate all the information pertaining to maritime affairs.

The house also passed two bills, including “The Establishment of Federal Bank for Cooperatives and Regulation of Cooperative Banking (Repeal) Bill, 2017” and “The House Building Finance Corporation (Repeal) Bill, 2017”. Both the bills were moved by Minister of State for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan.

The statement of objects and reason of “The House Building Finance Corporation (Repeal) Bill, 2017” says that the HBFC was incorporated on June 13, 2006 under the Companies Ordinance, 1984. The HBFC ACT, 1952 has lost its effectiveness and had become redundant therefore there is no need to retain the same. “It is therefore proposed and recommended to repeal ‘The HBFC ACT, 1952’ with all its amendment,” it says.

NNI adds: A PTI MNA has filed Zainab Alert Act 2018 in the House on Wednesday to better the system that tackles with children’s abduction, rape and murder.

Umer proposed the legislation months after a seven-year-old minor girl was abducted and raped, and her body was found in a heap of trash in Kasur district.

“Zainab Alert Act 2018 is an act against kidnapping, abduction, rape of children which are increasing day by day in the country,” the draft read.

The draft has put forth two demands namely, establishment of an office to detect, alert and rescue of the missing children and maintain a database in this regard to speed up investigations.