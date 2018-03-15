Quetta - Balochistan lawyers on Wednesday boycotted court proceedings over the FIRs lodged against the leaders of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) in Zhob and Qilla Saifullah over their speeches.

The Balochistan Bar Council, the Balochistan High Court Bar Association and Quetta Bar Association observed boycott of the court proceedings and hoisted black flags at bar rooms. They did not appear in Balochistan High Court and sub-courts over the first information report registered against the PTM leaders and organizers in Qilla Saifullah and Zhob. Advocate Munier Ahmed Kakar strongly condemned the cases against PTM leaders.

The PTM has gained widespread popularity amongst Pashtuns since 10-day sit-in held in Islamabad.

Third first information report (FIR) was registered at City Police Station Quetta against 11 persons including chairman of the PTM Manzoor Pashteen, said the police.

The police said cases were lodged over speeches inciting people for mutiny against the country at public gathering held under the aegis of PTM at Sadiq Shaheed ground on March 11 in Quetta, where speakers used provoking speeches.

However, no arrest has been made so far in this regard, said the police.

Two FIRs were lodged earlier in Zhob and Qilla Saifullah against PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen and others over their speeches where the PTM had organized mammoth public gatherings few days back to record their demonstration for constitutional demands.

The leader, organizers of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) and political leaders were booked over provocative speeches in Zhob, Qilla Saifullah and Quetta public gatherings respectively.

Apart from PTM leader, PkMAP member of Balochistan Assembly Nawab Ayaz Khan Jogezai and former Senator Raza Muhammad Raza names were also enlisted in the cases in Qilla Saifullah and Zhob.