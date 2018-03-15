Lahore - Juan Cruz Losada struck four goals to guide Master Paints/Rizvi’s to a thumping 8-1 victory over Rijas Aces/PAF in the Diamond Paints National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2018 here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground on Wednesday.

Besides Losada’s four goals, Farooq Amin Sufi contributed a brace while Saqib Khan Khakwani and Hamza Mawaz Khan one goal each to complete the tally for the victors. From the losing side, the only goal came from Deigo Araya.

Rijas Aces/PAF scored the opening goal in the first chukker to take 1-0 lead while Master Paints/Rizvi’s bounced back in the second chukker by thwarting three back-to-back goals to get 3-1 edge. The third chukker saw only goal from Losada to make it 4-1 for MP/Rizvi’s and then he fired a field goal to further enhance their lead to 5-1 in the fourth chukker. Farooq Amin then produced one more for winning side to further stretch their lead to 6-1. In the fifth and last chukker, Losada and Farooq hit one goal apiece to give Master Paint/Rizvi’s 8-1 lead, which remained intact till the end and declared MP/Rizvi’s the ultimate winners of the one-sided affair.

Eight-star Juan Maria Guinazu (Tito) helped Barry’s outpace spirited Diamond Paints in the second match of the day. Besides Guinazu’s eight, Bilal Haye and Nafees Barry converted two and one goal respectively for the victorious side. Macos Araya also displayed quality polo for the losing side by firing fabulous five goals while Eulogio Celestino and Mumtaz Abbas Niazi contributing two and one goal respectively but their efforts couldn’t bear fruit for their team.

The first chukker proved to be a high-voltage one as six goals (three goals each) were scored by both the sides. Barry’s made a strong comeback in the second chukker by hammering three goals to take healthy 6-3, which was later reduced to 6-4 by the close of the chukker.

In the high-scoring third chukker, six more goals were slammed in with each team contributing three goals each to make it 9-7. Diamond Paints fought back well by hitting one more in the beginning of the fifth and decisive chukker, which helped them reduce the deficit to 9-8. But Barry’s banged in one more to bring the match far away from Diamond Paints’ reach.

The third and last encounter of the day proved to be a thriller which was won by Army after edging past Master Paints Black by 7-6. Brig Zulfiqar Ali Baig was top scorer from the winning side by hammering a hat-trick while Ignasio Negri and Major Omer Minhas contributed a brace each. From the losing side, the major contribution came from Gerardo Mazinni and Hissam Ali Hyder (2 goals each) while Sufi M Haris and Raja Mikael Sami also had one goal each.

Army started the first chukker well by scoring a brace while Master Paints Black hit back with one to make it 2-1. The second chukker was evenly poised as two goals each were scored by both the sides with Army having a slight 4-3 lead. Army dominated the third chukker by banging in a brace to have healthy 6-3 lead. The soldiers converted one more in the fourth chukker to get 7-3 edge while Master Paints Black made a strong comeback in the fifth and last chukker by thwarting a hat-trick to make it 7-6, but they couldn’t score more goals, thus lost the match by 7-6.