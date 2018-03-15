/NNI-SHEIKHUPURA-A 22 members group of Sikh Yatrees from Malaysia visited Gurudawara Sacha Sauda, Farooqabad on Wednesday.

According to the official sources, after performing their religious rituals at Gurudawara Sacha Sauda, the Sikh yatrees returned to Janam Asthan Nankana Sahib where they would also practice their religious services. The Sikh Yatrees had come to Nankana Sahib on Tuesday night from Panja Sahib, Hasan Abdal where they stayed for one night.

On Thursday, the Sikh yatrees will visit Gurudawara Dera Sahib and visit their religious sacred places.

The group of Malaysian Sikh Yatrees will return to their homeland on March 16 after completing their religious trip to Pakistan. It may be mentioned that the 22-member group of Malaysian Sikhs led by Sardar Gurumit Singh Hari Singh had arrived on a five-day visit to Pakistan through Wahgah Border on March 12.

The government has made foolproof security arrangements including accommodation, food, health and transportation of the Sikh yatrees.