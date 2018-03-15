LAHORE - Pakistan Stock Exchange failed to maintain positive streak on Wednesday, as profit-taking was witnessed in banking and cement sectors. Both sectors cumulatively eroded 140 points from the index points. Consequently, market closed at 43,408 points, losing 210 points.

Lotte Chemicals (LOTCHEM) gained investors attention and remained top volume leader with traded volume of 32m shares, as PTA-PX margins improved. Fauji Foods (FFL) and Engro Foods (EFOODS) went up by 5 percent and 2.3 percent as market rumors suggest expected rise in fresh milk prices (this will reduce packaged-lose milk price differential, resulting in higher packaged milk consumption).

The broader market index witnessed rise of 30 percent in traded volume, however, value remained flat. The advance to decline ratio remained at 1.12 as 184 stocks closed in green zone and 164 in red zone.

Top 5 stocks including PAKT (+3.2 percent), PPL (+0.8 percent), EFUG (+4.1 percent), DAWH (+0.8 percent) & INDU (+1.4 percent) added 55 points to the index gain, whereas stocks including HBL (-2.7 percent), LUCK (-1.6 percent), ENGRO (-1.2 percent), HUBC (-1.4 percent) & OGDC (-0.9 percent) withheld 172 points from the index.

The EPCL notified exchange regarding financing structure of its expansion plan of PVC by 100k tons and debottlenecking by 50k tons. Total estimated Capex of the project is Rs7.6b, out of which Rs5.4b would be raised through right shares where share price of the proposed issue will not exceed Rs30 per share.

Global shares were mixed yesterday as Asian markets took a hit from the abrupt departure of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.