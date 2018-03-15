KARACHI-The official music video of #MeinBhi campaign was launched the other day amidst an audience of celebrities, activists and citizens of Karachi.

The #MeinBhi campaign launched at the Lux Style Awards with the support of Unilever last month is about solidarity and togetherness towards holding your ground against the widespread prevalence of human rights violations in our country since decades.

Soon after the #MeinBhi movement was announced, celebrities took to social media to share and support the awareness campaign. According to Frieha Altaf, in order to take the song further, a video to associate it with is very important.

The launch event featured the British Deputy High Commissioner, Ms Elin Burns who appreciated the movement and showed her support.

The anthem taken from Shehzad Roy’s song ‘Kya Darta Hai’ is associated with human rights.

The song was recreated by a 40-piece orchestra, Faith Studio, and over 32 musicians including Shehzad Roy, Kashmir Band, Fuzon, Natasha Baig, Pindi Boys, Abu Muhammad, Shani Hyder, Lyari Underground, Humaira Channa, Fareed Qawal, Mikki Murshed, Zoe Viccaji, Rachel Viccaji, Aima Baig, Mohsin Abbas, Gohar Rasheed, Sanam Marvi, Amanat Ali, Fakhir, Ali Gul Pir, Fareeduddin and Raziuddin Ahmed. The video was produced with the help of Scribbles, Audio Link and Mind Map.

#MeinBhi was initiated at the Mad Block Decent Party concert in Islamabad where they managed to raise Rs. 1 million for Sahil, an NGO working against ‘child abuse’.

This was followed by a fund raiser and dinner in California in partnership with Calpak Education Services which supports ‘women’s education’. Ahsan Khan along with designers such as Ali Xeeshan, Sania Maskatiya, Huma Adnan took part in the initiative.