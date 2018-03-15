islamabad-Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Engr. Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman has stated on Wednesday that investment in education is very important to ensure sustainable progress, economic and social growth in the country.

The Federal Minister was addressing graduates as a chief guest of the 14th Degree Awarding Ceremony at Hamdard University here on Wednesday.

He congratulated the graduates and their parents for the successful completion of their academic programs. He asserted that we must invest on education if we want to see our demographic dividend truly paying back by 2030 onwards and for Pakistan to make perceptible and sustainable progress. In this regard, the government has set some important directions in all facets of our planning, development and reform needs.

The blueprint of Pakistan Vision 2025 has been developed for this reason to materialise the goal of 100% literacy rate in the country.

The plan envisages five key enablers and seven pillars of national development. Human development is one of the most important pillars in the plan.

It calls for a persistent rise of share in PSDP fund for education along with health as a significant portion of GDP by 2025.

The Federal Minister also mentioned that the present government is focusing on promotion of quality education in the country.

He said that funding for the education sector has been increased and that enrolment in schools has been booming, thus the number of out of school children is dropping phenomenally.

Furthermore, he said that we need to focus on character building of our students so that they could be able to differentiate between right and wrong. He also lauded the unparalleled contribution of Shaheed Hakim Mohammad Said and his family for establishing HamdardDawakhana, Hamdard Foundation, HamdardUniversity.

“Hakim Mohammad Said served humanity with great enthusiasm and devotion and is one of those personalities who had truly and selflessly advanced and followed guidelines of the founder of Pakistan”, said the Minister. Baligh Ur Rehman urged the students to enhance their communication skills and to keep a positive attitude in order to achieve success in life.