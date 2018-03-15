KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved Rs210 million for security and beautification of the city from March 23 to March 26 to cover Pakistan day to PSL final match.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed KMC, Karachi administration to make the city neat and clean and beautify it with illumination and greenery. “It should give a amazing and fabulous look,” he said.

He has approved Rs210 million grant-in-aid which includes Rs75 million for transport arrangements, rehabilitation and restoration of parking areas and security arrangements. These funds would be utilised by DIG South, Commissioner Karachi.

The remaining amount of Rs135 million would be utilized for civic works, hiring of generators, horticulture, illumination and beautification of routes and parking areas. These funds would be utilized by KMC with the approval of Mayor Karachi.

UPPER AGE LIMIT FOR SPSC

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved/allowed upper age limit in general for all the candidates to make them eligible to appear in the combined Competitive Examination -2018 from 30 to 32. The upper age limit for scheduled cast candidates has been allowed from 31 years to 33 while the government servants interested to appear in the SPSC combined Competitive Examination has allowed upper age limit from 35 years to 37. It may be noted that the chief minister had received some application for relaxation of upper age limit to become eligible for SPSC combined Competitive Examination-18. “I would not favour to some selected candidates,” he rejected the request/applications and the decided to relax upper age limit for all so that every candidate can take its benefit,” he said.

It may be noted that the chief minister has already approved the general relaxation of upper age limit by 15 years for the posts to be filled in government departments during the period from July 1, 2016 to June 30, 2018, (except police service and posts to be filled through combined competitive examination by SPSC) which covers upto 43 years of applications to apply for appointment in Sindh government.