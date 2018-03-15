ISLAMABAD - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday discussed causes of ruling alliance defeat in elections of Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate with JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and shared with him the report on alleged casting of votes by the ruling alliance senators to opposition parties candidates.

Sources in the ruling PML-N informed that Nawaz Sharif lodged a complaint to Maulana Fazlur Rehman as according to the probe conducted by the government team three JUI-F senators had allegedly voted against the ruling alliance candidates besides two FATA senators who had joined ruling PML-N ahead of these elections.

Sources said that JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman strictly rejected it and said that the JUI-F senators could not breach the party’s decision but assured Nawaz Sharif that he would hold inquiry into the matter and in case anyone of JUI-F senators had violated the party discipline he would be penalised.

Sources said that the meeting turned tense as Maulana Fazlur Rehman was not prepared to take the allegation on his senators and said that they had fulfilled their commitment toward their senior coalition partner.

Nawaz Sharif was very much disturbed over the defeat of the party’s candidate for chairman and alliance partner’s candidate for deputy chairmanship and had ordered probe into the matter as to how the ruling alliance senators cast vote against their own candidates.

The ruling alliance candidate Raja Zafarul Haq was defeated by Balochistan independent senators group candidate Sajid Sanjrani by 11 votes whereas the government alliance was having edge of couple of votes as per the parties and groups alignment.

According to the investigation done in this connection by the special team constituted by Nawaz Sharif, two JUI-F senators, two FATA senators who had earlier announced joining PML-N, a lady senator, ANP and three ruling party senators voted against Raja Zafarul Haq.

Those suspected by the probe team included Senator Kalsoom Parveen, FATA senators Shahmim Afridi and Mirza Mohammad Afridi also voted in favour of Sajid Sanjran. The ANP sole senator in the house Sattara Ayaz also voted against Raja Zafarul Haq.

Though after Maulana Fazl, Nawaz Sharif meeting, the PML-N spokesman rejected the news that the matter of ruling alliance defeat in Senate Chairman elections figured in the meeting. He said that both the leaders discussed overall political situation in the country and the upcoming general elections.

Sources aware of the developments taking place on political horizon of the country informed The Nation that as JUI-F chief would likely be made the Muttahida Majlis-i-Aml(MMA) alliance head so it would be very difficult for him to remain part of the ruling coalition and any understanding or some adjustment with ruling PML-N would depend on the component parties of the alliance and JUI-F could not take any unilateral decision in this regard.