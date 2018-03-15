ISLAMABAD: Newly elected members of the Academic Staff Association at the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) were sworn in on Wednesday.

An oath taking ceremony in this regard was held at male campus of university, where IIUI President Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh administrated the oath to the newly elected ASA members, a news release said. Prof Dr Hafiz Muhamamd Bashir took oath as ASA’s new president, while the ceremony was also attended by Vice Presidents, Deans, DGs, officers and former office bearers of the ASA as well.

Dr Saeed Badshah joined the ASA as its General Secretary, Syed Afzal Ahmed Kaka Khel as Vice President (male), Dr Rukhsana Tariq as Vice President-Female, Dr Taimiya Sabiha as Joint Secretary-Female, Akhlaq Ahmed as Joint Secretary male, Dr. Hafiz Ahmed Hammad as Finance Secretary, Dr Muhammad Arshad Malikas information secretary and Dr Fozia Saeed joined as Information Secretary-Female.

Dr Al-Draiweesh emphasized that teacher had a vital role in disseminating and spreading knowledge in the society.

The IIUI President told on the occasion that IIUI has top agenda for promoting those Teaching Research Associates (TRAs) and lecturers in as Assistant Professors who had completed PhDs.

He also mentioned that a dedicated and expanded day-care center will be built in IIUI female campus soon.

In his speech, President IIUI vowed that efforts for the development of the faculty and university’s academic progress.

He also urged the faculty members to take forward the mission of university and work hard day and night to bring the university in front line amongst the international institutions.

He emphasized on improvement of individual’s performance to fill the research gap and deliver to the society. Dr Al-Draiweesh offered his full support and resources to academia.

Dr Hafiz Muhammad Bashir said in his speech on the occasion that new elected ASA body would keep IIUI’s progress as top priority.

He vowed on the occasion the newly elected members would be proved as hands and arms of IIUI administration.

He hailed IIUI President while saying that he had always provided maximum cooperation to academic fraternity.

Earlier, Dr Abdul Jalil, former President ASA also spoke on the occasion and apprised about the developments in previous years.

On the occasion, shields were given to former ASA office bearers and a souvenir was also presented to IIUI President by Dr Hafiz Muhammad Bashir.

