LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said political opponents are scared of the development agenda of PML-N as such they have lined up against the ruling party.

Talking to his party lawmaker Bhulam Bibi Bhurwana and other members in Lahore, the CM termed PTI Chairman Imran Khan a ‘liar’. The visiting lawmakers congratulated the CM on becoming the PML-N president.

Shehbaz said: “Niazi Saab has just disappointed the youth of country and his present move of joining hands with Zardari is another setback for his supporters. This union is the result of fear of development process in Punjab. One has made Karachi, which was once the city of lights, a filth depot while the other has ruined the beauty of historic city of Peshawar. People are longing for development instead of destruction. The fear of the development agenda of PML-N has forced the promoters of politics of falsehood to unite. The elements doing the politics of falsehood and mendacity can never be the leader of the nation.”

The Chief Minister said that energy crisis and terrorism have been eliminated due to the sincere efforts of the PML-N government. Meanwhile, the people of Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi-Islamabad are enjoying latest and comfortable transport facilities. If Allah Almighty granted an opportunity, then world-class transport will be introduced in other small and big cities on the pattern of metro. He expressed the satisfaction that the provision of subsidized fertilizers, cheap electricity and interest-free loans to the farmers will be lauded always.

Shehbaz Sharif said that he is desirous of developing other big and small cities including the southern Punjab like Lahore. He pointed out that more development funds have been provided to southern Punjab as compared to its population and added that record development schemes in southern Punjab are the honour of the PML-N government. He disclosed that more innovative schemes will be introduced to bridge the economic divide between the haves and have-nots at the grassroots. He said that government will further promote development schemes relating to health and education.

In his message on World Consumer Rights Day, the Chief Minister said that Punjab government was taking all possible steps to protect the rights of the consumers and observed that there is also a need that the consumers should know their rights and responsibilities.

He pledged to protect consumer rights, calling it the basic responsibility of the government.

He said the purpose of celebrating this day is to raise awareness about consumers’ rights. Under the Constitution, it is the responsibility of the government to safeguard the rights of the consumers. He said that Consumer Protection Act has been enforced across the province and this has been benefitting lakhs of consumers. Under this act, consumer courts have been set up in different districts to facilitate the hundreds of thousands of citizens. In case of any complaint against the trader or the manufacturer, application can be submitted to the Consumer Protection Council without any court fee or a lawyer, concluded the Chief Minister.

Also, the Chief Minister congratulated two young brothers of Lahore, Tayyab and Tahir, for taking first position in Online Data Science Project of Harvard University, US. In his message of felicitations, the Chief Minister said that both the brothers have proved the mettle in information technology within six months. They are the bright face of the nation, he added. Tayyab and Tahir are residents of Allama Iqbal Town Lahore and Microsoft Company paid their fee for being youngest among the 435 competitors.

Separately, Shehbaz condoled the death of world-renowned physicist Stephen Hawking. In his condolence message, Shehbaz Sharif lauded the services of Stephen Hawking in the field of science and said that he was the greatest scientist of his age. Legends like him are not born often. His scientific discoveries are praiseworthy and services in the field of physics will be remembered forever, concluded the Chief Minister.