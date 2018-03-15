LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly Wednesday unanimously passed the first-ever Sikh Marriage Act in the world, also making it the first private member’s bill adopted by the present legislature.

The house also set the record of passing nine bills in a single day, the most important being the Punjab Anand Karaj Bill, 2017, allowing the Sikh community to get marriages registered for the first time according to their own religious practice.

Prior to the start of the proceedings during government business, the house witnessed the familiar scene of legislators from across the political divide chanting slogans against the leaders of rival parties.

The session started one hour 45 minutes beyond the scheduled time with Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal in the chair.

After question hour on public prosecution and home department, Ramesh Singh Arora presented the Punjab Anand Karaj Bill, 2017. After the house unanimously approved the legislation, Pakistan became the first country to register marriages of Sikhs according to their own religious principles and norms. Even in India, there is no separate marriage act for Sikhs and their marriages are registered under Hindu Marriage Act. As per the approved legislation, Sikhs cannot contract marriages with close blood relations of father. Besides accepting Guru Garanth as holy books, four rounds of fire will be mandatory for intending couples. A registrar will be appointed for registering and issuing marriage certificates.

Besides approving legislation proposed by a private member, the house passed eight bills, including the Punjab Hepatitis Bill, 2017, with majority.

Rejecting all amendments proposed by the opposition legislators, the house passed Bahawalpur Development Authority (Repeal) Bill, 2018, the Limitation (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2018, the University of Narowal Bill, 2018, the University of Sialkot, Bill 2018, the Punjab Tianjin University of Technology, Lahore, Bill, 2017, the Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Bahawalpur, Bill, 2018, and the Code of Civil Procedure (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2018.

The house also approved recommendations of the special committee regarding MCAT and ECAT that allow 10 percent weightage to entrance test, 20pc to matriculation marks and 70pc to intermediate marks for admission in medical/dental/engineering colleges/universities. The Punjab government will share recommendations with Pakistan Medical and Dental Council for giving a final shape to the proposed plan. The government will forward recommendations to the federal government. The government will take other provinces on board for getting approval from the Council of Common Interests.

The house also passed two resolutions of public interest during private members day proceedings. The house passed PTI MPA Dr Nausheen Hamid’s resolution that demanded effective legislation to check torture on students, especially disabled in educational institutions. The house also approved resolution of treasury legislator Sheikh Ijaz Ahmed that demanded ban on DJ nights in educational institutions. The chair disposed of three other resolutions on agenda.

Earlier, female legislators from the treasury criticised PTI Chairman Imran Khan for his third marriage, allegedly before completion of iddat of his spouse. As the vocal females termed this act a sign of dooms day, PTI women stood up in protest and started counting marriages of Shehbaz Sharif. The house echoed with slogans of “chor chor” and “pirni chor”.

Later, on completion of the agenda, the chair adjourned the session until Thursday (today) at 10am.