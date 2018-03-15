islamabad - The Public Accounts Committee members on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the extra-ordinary delay in the completion of Capital Development Authority projects. The committee, chaired by Khursheed Ahmed Shah, reviewed the delayed projects of CDA.

The officials of CDA, giving briefing over the delayed projects, informed that two phases of I-11 project have been completed and work on remaining two phases is underway. The PC-1 of I-11 sector, they said, was Rs 474.2million and after revision was enhanced to over Rs 3billion.

Expressing serious concerns, the PAC members came down hard on CDA officials for delaying the development projects. “It takes 30 to 40 years to complete projects. Before completing old projects, why are new schemes started,” asked a PAC member Ashiq Gopang from CDA official.

Director General (DG) audit told the committee that the CDA used the public money on its current expenditures including salaries of staff and operational matters. “This money is properly not used on development projects,” he said.

A PAC member Azra Fazl posed a question to CDA officials about the percentage of money being spent on development projects to which the officials could not give a satisfactory proper reply.

A PAC member Ashiq Gopang directed the officials for conducting a special audit on the money being spent on these projects.

PAC chairman Khursheed Shah expressed serious concerns over advertisement campaign of new projects. “It is unfair, as hefty amounts are spent on advertisements of new projects because the new schemes are not properly started,” he said.

The committee members also demanded details of land grabbing and illegal encroachment from CDA officials.