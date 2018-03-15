PESHAWAR - The accountability court in a reference filed by NAB Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in the pension funds scam awarded the accused, Naeemullah, postmaster at Jamrud, Khyber Agency, a 4-year term of rigorous imprisonment and slapped him with a fine of Rs6.45 million. As per details, the convict was posted as postmaster at sub-post office, Jamrud. He was accused of embezzling over Rs6.45 million of government funds by showing to have paid pensions to persons died long ago as well as ghost pensioners, repetition of payment and alteration in figures in pension payment amount. The case was an off-shoot of a massive pension scam in which Rs283.44 million were embezzled. Several accused have been convicted in other cases regarding misappropriation of pension funds. Moreover, NAB KP’s investigations against Pakistan Post officials in several pension scams resulted in drastic decrease in pension payments and with the assistance of NAB, Pakistan Post made massive reforms in Post Payment System due to which billions of rupees of government money was saved, a statement said.