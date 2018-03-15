ISLAMABAD - Pakistan maintained their 100 percent record in Junior Davis Cup 2018 as green shirts hammered Kuwait 3-0 in the third match played in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan has already beaten Malaysia and Bhutan in the first two matches and after thrashing Kuwait, they have qualified for the quarterfinals, where they will take on Bangladesh today (Thursday).

In the first match of the day, Pakistan No 1 junior player Huzaifa Abdul Rehman was up against Ali Shatti. Huzaifa proved too hot for Ali as he simply outclassed his opponent in every department of the game and took the first set 6-0 and won the second with same 6-0 margin to register an easy victory and also gave Pakistan 1-0 edge.

In the second match, M Shoaib was up against Bader Antar. Bader proved out to be a hard nut to crack for Shoaib, as he took the first set 6-3. Shoiab bounced back in style to win the next two sets 6-3 and 6-1 to give Pakistan an unassailable 2-0 lead.

In the doubles match, Huzaifa/Ahmed Kamil teamed up to beat Ali Shatti/M Alqattan. It was keenly-contested encounter, as Pakistani pair won the first set 6-4, but lost the second 4-6. They fought back well and took the third set in super tie-breaker 10-6 to ensure their 100 percent record of winning the matches 3-0 till date.