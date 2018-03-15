LAHORE: The formal inaugural ceremony of Pakistan Pavilion in Asia Pacific Leather Fair 2018 at Hong Kong was jointly organized by Pakistan Tanners' Association & Consulate General of Pakistan. The Consul General, Consulate General of Pakistan in Hong Kong Abdul Qadir Memon inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion as chief guest which was also attended by Amanullah Aftab, chairman, Pakistan Tanners Association, Mansoor Iqbal, Sr. Vice Chairman, PTA and other senior members among other member participants of Pakistan Pavilion.–Staff Reporter

Abdul Qadir Memon, on this occasion, observed that it is a great opportunity for 55 Pakistani exporters participating in APLF'2018 at Hong Kong who are dealing in producing of finished leather of cow, buffalo, sheep & goat skins, leather garments, leather footwear, leather gloves & leather products/made-ups to take due maximum advantages from it by getting share of Hong Kong and Chinese markets to expand their trade volume with China.