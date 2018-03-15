ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Russia Wednesday showed satisfaction over the current level of defence and security relationship.

Deputy Secretary National Security Council of the Russia Federation Mikhail Popov called on Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua here and held consultations, said a foreign ministry statement.

“The two sides discussed defence and security relations and expressed satisfaction on the current level of cooperation in this context. The Foreign Secretary elaborated on Pakistan’s improved security situation in the country and ongoing counter-terrorism efforts. She also expressed satisfaction at increasing military and technical cooperation between Pakistan and Russia,” it said.

The statement added: “The talks were marked by convergence of views between the two sides on various global and regional issues of mutual interest. The Russian side expressed deep appreciation and acknowledged Pakistan's contribution and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. They also recognised the need for joint efforts for peace, security and stability in the region.”

Initiated this year, the talks between the high-level security officials of Pakistan and Russia provide a useful platform for engagement on wide range of issues.

Meanwhile, Russian team also discussed host of issues of mutual interest, including bilateral relations, cooperation and regional security with National Security Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Nasser Khan Janjua here at his office.

Besides focusing on enhancing the scope of bilateral relations and cooperation, matters pertaining to regional security situation came under deliberate discussion.

NSA warmly received and welcomed the guests and thanked them for coming to Pakistan. “Such visits always prove to be instrumental in enhancing better understanding and further strengthening of bilateral relations”. He said.

NSA, subsequently, gave them a detailed presentation focusing on the global trends of power politics, regional security situation and the role which Pakistan plays against terrorism and also in maintaining the regional strategic balance.

NSA adequately highlighted connectivity potential of Pakistan and how whole of the region and world can gain from it. Pakistan is a country which holds great future in its palms. Only the world needs to recognise and capitalise on it by way of cooperation and nor confrontation. Seeking economic prosperity and investing in the peace will enable the world to reap the benefits which Pakistan can offer.

He stressed the importance of increasing cooperation among the regional countries and suggested that collective efforts are required to seek peace and stability for the region. He also applauded cooperative outlook of Russia in different areas.

“We are two great nations who have risen beyond past to embrace the bright future together,” he said.

M.M. Popov appreciated positive outlook of Pakistan and also acknowledged the sacrifices made by Pakistan against terrorism.

He reiterated the commitment of his government to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in all possible areas, including military, defence, intelligence, security, energy and training etc which was thankfully admired by NSA.