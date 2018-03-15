Pakistan is a peace loving country desires ideal ties with all neighbouring countries and wants all problems with other countries through negotiations and dialogue.

This has been emphatically stated by Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana while addressing diplomats from 20 different countries of Foreign Service Academy Islamabad who called on him at the Governor’s House in Lahore the other day.

According to the reports in the newspapers, the governor has said as a nation we intend to have ideal relations based on mutual respect and equality with our neoghbouring countries including India, Pakistan greatly values its relations with 19 countries of participating foreign diplomats and is committed to developing further stronger ties with these countries in different fields, Pakistan at bilateral level favours tangible initiatives for promoting closer cooperation with these countries in diverse fields including industry, agricultural, banking, information technology and human resources development and also seeks to consolidate further its cooperation in economic, educational fields under the spirit of South-South Cooperation.

The governor also availed the opportunity to highlight the achievements of the present government saying Pakistan has developed an extensive educational system and many new educational institutions of higher learning have been established in the recent past, Pakistan believes in enhancing technical and educational capacity of these countries through its Special Technical Assistance Programme and also has made commendable progress in agro research and as such in a position to shares its expertise with som of their countries in a number of areas such as agriculture, research projects in cattle breeding and vaccine production.

The provincial governor talked to the visiting delegation of foreign diplomats undergoing training at Foreign Service Academy in Islamabad quite appropriately and appreciably highlighted different aspects of foreign policy and its desire to live in peaceful co-existence with all countries particularly India and Afghanistan and hopefully have a better understanding in this regard now.

MEEM ZAY RIFAT,

Lahore, March 2.