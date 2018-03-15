rawalpindi - Police have arrested three men involved in the murder of a 22-year-old captain of Careem Service.

Addressing a press briefing here on Wednesday, SSP (Operations) Muhammad Bin Ashraf said that police have taken into custody the three men involved in the murder of Sajawal Ameer, a Careem pilot, and recovered the weapon used in the murder. He said the men had murdered the pilot of Careem Service, a ride-hailing app, within limits of Police Station (PS) Naseerabad upon showing resistance during car-snatching bid.

He was flanked by SP Potohar Division Syed Ali, DSP Cantt Circle Raja Taifoor, SHO PS Naseerabad Chaudhry Akhter and IT experts including Faisal constable.

The detained killers, who confessed their crime during the investigation, were identified as Parwaz, Sheraz and Sajid, he said.

SSP said that CPO Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi had constituted a special team under supervision of SP Potohar Division Syed Ali tasking it to trace the killers.

Following directions, the investigation team obtained from the head office of the transport service, the data of the customer who hired Careem. Through his mobile number, IT experts were able to trace one accused Sajid, who is a notorious criminal wanted by police in other cases. During investigation, Sajid revealed the names of his accomplices including Parwaz and Sheraz, he said.

The police then carried out raids at Misrial Road and arrested the two. “The pilot of Careem Service was shot dead by Sheraz while two others assisted him in the crime,” he informed. Police would produce the killers before a court of law today (Thursday) to obtain their physical remand for further investigation. SSP informed that Sheraz was a notorious criminal, wanted by police in various cases.

Similarly, police have also busted four dacoit gangs and recovered 14 stolen cars, motorcycles and weapons from their possession, disclosed SSP.

He claimed that he has ordered all the SHOs to concentrate on controlling street crime so that people of city could move on roads and streets without fear.