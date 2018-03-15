RAHIM YAR KHAN-A cousin of the ruling party’s lawmaker is backing an accused involved in murder of two persons including a young boy and the police are also reluctant to arrest him due to political pressure.

This was stated by two persons - Hasnain Arshad and Muhammad Arshad - residents of Chak 7/P village during a press conference at District Press Club on Wednesday.

Hasnain told the media that his uncle had got seven-acre of agriculture land on lease from Malik Abid last year in Chak 7/P. He alleged that Abdul Ghafoor, resident of the same village intended to grab the land to pave the way leading to his own agriculture land. He alleged that in second week of February, Abdul Ghafoor threatened his father on a phone call to leave the leased land or he would be killed otherwise.

Hasnain said that his family complained to ASP Khanpur Mehr Abdul Latif on February 14, 2018 but he did not take any action. He alleged that on February 21, 2018, Abdul Ghafoor along with three accomplices barged into his house and opened fire on his father. Resultantly, he sustained critical injuries and was rushed to Khanpur THQ Hospital. He said that his uncle was also witness to the firing incident.

Later, Dr Arshad at the hospital submitted a report to ASI Mukhtar stating Abdul Ghafoor’s involvement in the firing incident. Upon this, Abdul Ghafoor fired shots on the doctor who breathed his last at Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital.

Hasnain told that an FIR 78/18 was registered in Saddr police station against suspect Abdul Ghafoor and three others. “But when the police raided to arrest Abdul Ghafoor; Ch Azhar, cousin of PML-N MPA Ijaz Shafi, drove away Abdul Ghafoor in his car in the presence of police,” Hasnain alleged.

Hasnain said that he took the matter to DPO Zeeshan Asghar who assured him of early arrest of the accused. The DPO referred the case to SP investigation Shahnawaz Chachar who had now become biased and argued that how a 60-year-old man could murder any person. Husnain said that Chachar was not investigating the case despite direct orders from the DPO due to political pressure.

Arshad told mediamen that Abdul Ghafoor had murdered his 12-years-old son Usama over a four-kanal land issue in 2011. He added that he had got an FIR 760/12 registered against him. “Fahad, employee at the THQ hospital, tempered the medical report submitted to police under pressure from Ch Azhar who is influential in the area due to backing of his MPA cousin,” he alleged. He lamented that he could not get justice from police until date because he was a poor rickshaw driver.

When contacted, SP investigation Shahnawaz Chachar said that he did not care what allegations people levelled against him. “Yes there were some person who called on me in Dr Arshad case and I only suggested them not to play in the hands of other people,” he said. He, however, did not respond to his statement “how a 60-year-old person could murder any person?”