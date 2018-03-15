ISLAMABAD - New US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has pledged to work with Pakistan amid tense relations between the two countries, officials said while citing most recent contacts.

Senior officials at the foreign ministry told The Nation that there had been a contact with Mike Pompeo at the foreign minister level and the two sides had agreed to work in a more ‘friendly way’.

One official said: “There will be more contacts (by foreign minister Khawaja Asif) when Mike Pompeo formally resumes his job. But the initial contact has been positive.”

He added: “Since the US is ready to hold talks with North Korea, our (Pakistan) ties with the US are not that bad. We are defusing the tension.”

This week, US President Donald Trump sacked Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, replacing him with the director of the Central Intelligence Agency Mike Pompeo.

Trump tweeted that the new state secretary would do ‘a fantastic job.’ The US President also nominated Gina Haspel to become the first woman director of the CIA.

Trump had said his differences with Tillerson came down to personal ‘chemistry,’ adding: “We got along actually quite well, but we disagreed on things. When you look at the Iran deal, I think it's terrible. I guess he thought it was OK. I wanted to either break it or do something and he felt a little bit differently, so we were not really thinking the same.”

Another positive for Pakistan was US defence secretary Jim Mattis’ statement in which he said Washington had seen “some progress” on the part of Pakistan.

Mattis said in Kabul that the US had seen some changes in Pakistan’s behaviour since President Trump blasted the country last year for harbouring the Taliban.

Earlier, the US had made it clear to Pakistan that drone attacks inside the Pakistani territory will continue until Islamabad ‘satisfies’ Washington of indiscriminate action against all the militant groups.

Senior officials at the foreign ministry said that the US rejected Pakistan’s protests against the drone strikes saying Pakistan will have to ‘earn’ and end to such attacks – by taking action against all the militant outfits. Pakistan had warned that the drone attacks by the US inside the Pakistani territory could prove detrimental to the Pak-US partnership.

Defence analyst Lt General Naeem Khalid Lodhi (Retd) said the new Secretary of State is expected to be more logical than his predecessor. He said the US should stop taking sides in the region. “Presently, the US is backing and supporting India for activities against Pakistan,” he said.

Meanwhile yesterday, the Pakistan People’s Party said the appointment of a non-career diplomat as Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States “at this critical time for the Pak-US relations was a “thoughtless and imprudent decision” that needed to be reviewed.

PPP leader Farhatullah Babar said that Ali Jehangir Siddiqui may be an exceptionally brilliant banker and businessman but it will be fatal to assume that a successful businessman is also a successful diplomat.

“Ambassadorial appointments of this nature must be made only after due deliberations, bearing in mind also the impact on the morale of career diplomats who were denied legitimate expectations,” he said, commenting on the new appointment.

The appointment, he said, will only further demoralise career diplomats and undermine foreign policy structures and is unwise. Babar said there was neither any official confirmation of the appointment nor any official word on whether Siddiqui’s name had been sent to Washington for formal approval. “However, the decision not to give extension to the incumbent ambassador and the silence indicates that there is a truth in the reports,” he said.

The PPP leader said: “Our ambassador in Washington must be a nimble-footed career diplomat possessing skills to perform difficult balancing acts in a carefully nuanced manner in a complex relationship beset with absence of trust. It is wrong to dismiss it as an 'administrative matter' as an official spokesperson has tried to do.”

Babar said that the manner of appointment was “whimsical, non-transparent, thoughtless and typical” of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) style; “medieval governance driven by sublime non-sense at public expense.”

He demanded the government to come out clean and revisit the appointment after holding inter and intra institutional dialogue which should also be duly minuted and recorded.