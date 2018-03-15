ISLAMABAD - After accomplishing their ‘combined mission’ to keep ruling PML-N away from the Senate top seats, PPP and PTI have fielded their separate candidates for the slot of leader of the opposition in the upper house.

Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto on Wednesday nominated Senator Sherry Rehman for the opposition leader’s slot in the Senate.

However, showing reservations over PPP nominee, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has decided to field its Senator Azam Khan Swati as the leader of the opposition in the upper house.

If elected, Senator Sherry Rehman would be the first woman Leader of the Opposition in the Senate. The PPP had earlier elected Krishna Kumari Kohli as the first Dalit senator.

The PPP had also elected Bilawal Bhutto’s mother Benazir Bhutto as the first Muslim prime minister in 1988. She served another term from 1993-1996. Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in 2007.

Bilawal announced the decision in a tweet. The PPP leader said: “#PPP ready to make history again. We nominate Senator @sherryrehman for the position of Leader of Opposition. InshAllah she will be the first woman to lead the opposition in the senate. Pakistan People’s Party; #WeMakeHistory.”

The PPP was in contact with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to stop them from nominating their own candidate - Senator Azam Swati.

The PPP, with its own 20 members, has the support of the eight senators from the Federally-Administrated Tribal Areas and independent senators from Balochistan.

Earlier, Bilawal had offered the slot to former Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani but later changed his mind to give him some “new assignment”.

Bitter rivals, the PPP and the PTI had joined hands this month to elect independent senator from Balochistan Sadiq Sanjrani as the Senate chairman.

PPP’s Salim Mandiviwala was elected the deputy chairman.

If elected, Senator Rehman will replace senior party leader Aitzaz Ahsan, who recently retired from the senate. She was also federal minister for information and broadcasting from 2008-2009 in the PPP government.

Rehman, the vice president of the PPP, has been a member of the Senate since 2015. Previously, she had been Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States from 2011 to 2013.

Born in Karachi, Rehman received her BA from Smith College and her MA in art history from the University of Sussex.

In 1988, she joined the Herald as its editor and remained with the magazine until 1999.

In 2002, Rehman was elected to the National Assembly of Pakistan.

She was re-elected in 2008, and became a member of the federal cabinet under Prime Minister Gilani as the minister for information.

She resigned from the cabinet in 2009 and went on to serve as the chair of the Pakistan Red Crescent and founded the non-partisan think tank, the Jinnah Institute.

In November 2011, she was appointed as the ambassador to the United States and remained until April 2013. In 2015, she was elected to the Senate.

She was elected to the National Assembly of Pakistan for the first time as a candidate for the PPP on a reserved seat for women in general election, 2002, where she remained until 2007.

Rehman was re-elected to the National Assembly as a candidate for the PPP on the reserved seat for women from Sindh in Pakistani general election, 2008.

During her second tenure as Member of the National Assembly, she authored several legislations, which were tabled in the National Assembly.

In March 2008, Rehman was inducted into the federal cabinet of Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani and was appointed as the minister for information and broadcasting.

She was given the additional ministerial portfolio of health in April 2008, women development and culture in May 2008.

Rehman remained Minister for Culture until August 2008.

In November 2008, she relinquished portfolios of health and women development.

Senator Rehman resigned her post as information minister in March 2009 in protest over government attempt to put restrictions on press freedom.

In November 2011, Rehman was named Pakistan’s Ambassador to United States following the resignation of Hussain Haqqani.

In June 2015, she was elected to the Senate of Pakistan for the first time as a candidate of PPP on general seat from Sindh and replaced Abdul Latif Ansari.

PPP leaders welcomed Sherry Rehman’s nomination. “Congratulations @sherryrehman for nomination as Opposition Leader of the #Senate. Another first by #PPP @BBhuttoZardari,” tweeted Nafisa Shah.

The PTI’s decision to field Azam Swati was made after Bilalwal announced Sherry Rehman’s nomination — a move that is being seen by the PTI as a unilateral decision without taking on board the other opposition parties in the house.

PPP is the major opposition party and the second largest party in the Senate with 20 members while PTI is the second largest opposition party in the 104-member house having 12 senators. The slot of the leader of position has fallen vacant after the retirement of PPP Senator Aitzaz Ahsan on March 11.

Sources in PTI said that the parliamentary party of PTI in the Senate conveyed their reservations to the party chairman about PPP’s decision regarding leader of the opposition. “After this, Chairman PTI has given a go ahead to the parliamentary party to field its own candidate for the slot and I am the candidate from my party for this position,” Senator Azam Khan Swati said in an interview. He said that PTI had much number from the opposition benches than PPP for this slot.

Swati said that PTI had contacted with all the opposition parties in the house and most of them including lawmakers from independent senators from Balochistan had assured their support. “PTI wants that opposition should not split in the Senate and PPP’s unilateral decision has embarrassed the entire opposition,” he said adding the PPP should have kept in mind that PTI, just a day earlier, had voted for its candidate of deputy chairman Senate Senator Saleem Mandviwala. He said that PTI had also made a formal request to the PPP to withdraw its candidate in his favour.

On the other hand, Senator Azam Khan Swati also met with Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to convey the reservations of opposition parties about the nomination of PPP. Swati said that he had conveyed reservations of chairman Senate and requested him that the stance of the other opposition parties should be taken into consideration on this issue.