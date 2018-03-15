islamabad - The lockdown at Quaid-i-Azam University by the Academic Staff Association has led to an increase in the frustration of students reaching campus to appear in exams, said an official on Wednesday.

The Academic Staff Association of the university and administration are at loggerheads for nearly two months over the issue of resignation of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Javed Ashraf.

QAU’s ASA started complete shutdown of the campus from Monday and locked the administration and transport section of the university till fulfilment of their demand.

The official informed that a number of departments of BS programs and Defence and Strategic Studies and Statistics were holding examinations and the closure of transport section increased the miseries of students reaching the campus.

Official also added that because of the closure of administration block, a number of students waiting for their scholarship applications to be processed and employees seeking financial aid had to return empty handed.

Official also informed that the attendance of students after the weekend remained very thin as they were uncertain about restoration of academic activities at campus.

According to the official, despite ongoing strike, the departments didn’t announce re-scheduling of the exams and students had to reach university using their own means. The administration in three days failed to convince ASA to allow the movement of university transport.

A student named Ahmed Ali while talking to The Nation said that he lost his concentration on the exam because had to travel in a private van from Rawalpindi to reach university.

“The non-availability of university transport has increased the financial burden on students along with affecting their academic performance,” he said.

Another student Murtaza Kamran said that he has not visited university since teaching faculty locked down the campus. He said that university administration though announced that university is open the buses and teachers were not available.

“It is useless to go university when there is no transport and teachers because it is not easy to travel everyday on private transport,” he said.

Official said that where students are suffering because of tussle between administration and university, both sides have not reached on any solution to end the strike and at-least open the transport section to reduce the pressure on students.

Official said that a meeting of Chairmen and Deans was held with ASA members but it proved to be unconstructive and likely two more rounds will occur in next 24 hours.

“Though there is dialogue underway, both sides are still stuck to their guns,” said official.

President ASA, Dr. Aqeel Bukhari said that the teaching faculty has not step backed from its singular demand of VC’s resignation.

He added that the VC office has harassed teachers by sending explanation letters to teachers on protest and ASA has not decided to end its strike.

He said that exams are underway in few departments because the semester was started late by administration. He said that administration itself has anchored buses initially and accused ASA for the step.

Dr. Aqeel also added that ASA has asked teachers of departments to re-schedule the exams and compensate in summer break.

Meanwhile, VC QAU Prof Dr. Javed Ashraf said that administration representative body had held negotiations with ASA members and issue of opening transport section for the facility of students was discussed.