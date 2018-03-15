rawalpindi - The enforcement department of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board confiscated two truckload goods from different markets on Wednesday in its operation against encroachments in Saddar despite resistance on part of traders.

The traders not only took the law into hands by manhandling the RCB encroachment staffers but also set gangs in Saddar to shut down the shops and business centres forcefully. They also blocked Bank Road by burning tyres.

However, Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Arsalan Haider appreciated his team and urged them to continue operations against encroachers.

According to RCB spokesman, a team of Enforcement Department, headed by Superintendent Hassan Jan, carried out massive operation against encroachments on Kashmir Road, Bank Road, Adam Jee Road and other parts of Saddar on the instructions of CEO to clear the roads for public movement. He said that RCB anti encroachment team has confiscated all the items the shopkeepers laid on the footpaths. The teams also removed illegal banners and posters from different areas.

Meanwhile, all the shopkeepers and traders, who were involved in encroachments, have teamed up against RCB Anti-Encroachment Teams and started protesting against RCB high ups. The protestors gathered at Bank Road and blocked it by torching tyres. Later, some trade union representatives instructed several gangs of youngsters to force the shopkeepers to shut down their businesses. Following the instructions of representatives, a large number of youngsters took batons and bamboos in their hands and stormed in the markets forcing the shopkeepers to close their business. During the episode, traffic remained blocked in Saddar causing hardships for shoppers and pedestrians.

No trade union representative was available for his comments on the issue.