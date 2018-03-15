Lahore-The sale of the tickets of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final to be held in Karachi starts today (Thursday).

"Tickets will be available at designated branches of a courier company from Thursday morning and can also be bought on line from midnight, tonight ", said a spokesman of Pakistan Cricket Board here on Wednesday.

Lahore will be hosting two playoffs of the mega event with Karachi holding the finale which will ensure the return of international cricket in the port city.

To a question he said tickets of fifteen enclosures of the stadium are available at different prices. The highest value ticket is of Rs 12000 followed by Rs 8000 and Rs 4000 tickets. The lowest price ticket is Rs 1000.

He said the tickets will be sold under a transparent formula and each buyer by producing his national identity card can buy maximum five tickets. "The one line sale is to facilitate the people as this practice was also done in the previous two editions of the PSL," he said adding: "We are expecting full house on the final as well as in the semi finals as people are eagerly awaiting the sale of tickets".

The spokesman said no free or complimentary tickets will be issued to anyone as announced by the Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board, Najam Sethi recently.

The PCB chairman requested everyone to stop asking for free tickets to the matches of PSL 2018 in Lahore and Karachi, urging the ‘VIP’ persons to buy tickets of PSL. Sethi took to Twitter and said, “Please don’t ask me for free passes. You can all afford to pay.”

He directed his request to all “family, friends, government top officials, corporate bigwigs, VIPs, and wannabe VIPs,” adding that the PSL 2018 tickets to the matches in Karachi and Lahore can still be purchased “online or from TCS centres” in both cities.

"PCB is developing a new culture that everyone should buy a ticket to watch the match instead asking for free or complimentary tickets," he added. "The people of Karachi are upbeat ahead of the final as they will be watching a high profile international cricket activity after nine years ",he said. He said PCB will be monitoring the sale of the tickets on daily basis for the convenience of the people.

The PSL-3 final, which is to be played in Karachi’s National Stadium, will be held on March 25. There will be two eliminators in Lahore before the final. The price-list of PSL 2018 final tickets ranges from Rs1,000 to Rs12,000. According to press statements, the PSL tickets will be sold on the first-come-first-serve basis and a maximum of five tickets can be purchased on a one CNIC.

PSL Karachi tickets’ includes general enclosure Rs1,000, first class Rs4,000, premium Rs8,000 and VIP Rs12,000. The PSL Karachi tickets can be purchased online at Yayvo.com or from the designated TCS Express Centers. The two PSL eliminators in Lahore will be played on March 20 and 21. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has completed arrangements for the play offs to be played in Lahore and final to be contested in Karachi on March 25.

In view of the increasing demand of tickets for the PSL final, the cricket board has turned two general enclosures of National Stadium into VIP Enclosures. The PCB has disappointed the cricket buffs as the tickets of Iqbal Qasim and Nasimul Ghani enclosures will be available at an increased price of Rs 12,000, not the previous Rs 1000. Meantime, the preparations have entered the final stage in Lahore that will host knockout phase of the PSL event. Two eliminator matches will take place at Gaddafi Stadium on March 20 and 21. New seats have been put in place at Imran Khan and Fazal Mehmood enclosures. The district management also completed the planning of all relevant arrangements ahead of the knockout phase. Two makeshift hospitals will also be set up at the hockey stadium and nearby hotel.

Afridi says he is injured but ready to fight

Pakistan superstar all rounder Shahid Afridi has announced to give his all for his side the Karachi Kings at the Pakistan Super League, despite carrying an injury. Afridi has been one of the top performers at the PSL and a crucial member for Karachi Kings, owing to his ability with both bowling and bat, alongside guiding newbie captain Imad Wasim. The leggie has so far taken 10 wickets in six matches at the ongoing T20 tournament. Thank you for the record reminder, I’m carrying an injury but still determined to give my all to Kings and PSL. Trying best to hit more sixes and play big innings,” tweeted Afridi. Earlier, the cricket veteran injured his knee, and was advised 10 days of rest after undergoing MRI scan.

“My apologies to all my fans who came to watch me play today,” Afridi wrote on Twitter. “Getting an MRI done for my knee. Need your prayers. Will get back soon Inshallah [God willing],” stated Afridi.