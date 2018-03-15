rawalpindi-Speakers emphasized on the integrated weed management strategy based on the latest and traditional approaches for agriculture lands to cope with the agriculture losses and get rid of weed. They urged that the government must take measures to reduce the impact of obnoxious weed and devise rules for controlling the weed at various levels for maximizing the per acre produce. They stated this on a seminar titled, a useful Way to Weed Eradication “Integrated Weed Management” held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah, Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Wednesday.

The seminar was organized by PMAS-AAUR Department of Agronomy on the direction of Govt. of Punjab for creating awareness among students, faculty, extension department and particularly farmers about the harmful effects of weed.

Prof.Dr. Nadeem Akhtar Abbasi, Dean, PMAS-AAUR Faculty of Crop & Food Sciences was the chief guest at the seminar while Mr. Sajjad Haider, Deputy Director Fruits and & Vegetables was the guest of honour. Dean, Directors, faculty members and students also attended the seminar.

Prof. Dr Nadeem Akhtar Abbasi, stressed the need of Integrated Weed Management and targeted the farmers to control the weed through adaptation of techniques that are economic, environmental friendly and does not cause any harm to health. He said that one must also be very careful about importing different varieties of crops, seeds or plants to the country by getting them tested from certified laboratories.

He urged students, faculty members, researchers, farmers and extension members to come forward for weed management and adopt measures for weed eradication. He applauded the efforts of Punjab Government for uplifting the standards of farming community and welfare of agriculture.

Sajjad Haider stressed the need of food security which has been turning into a major challenge for the country either by increasing the area of cultivable land or by increasing the per acre production. He believes that the area of cultivating land cannot be increased due to rapid growth of population but production can be maximized byadopting modern agricultural practices.

Prof. Dr. Fayyaz-ul-Hassan, Chairman Department of Agronomy and Dr. Muhammad Ansar highlighted agronomic strategies to redesign the cropping pattern, weed management techniques and benefits of weed eradication.

Dr. Muhammad Asghar Malik, Agricultural Officer, Directorate of Agriculture Extension explained the characteristics of weed, its classification, and the method to control harmful effect of weed.

Practically weed was also uprooted from the lawn and a walk was held to create awareness among students and the society.