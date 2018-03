MANCHESTER - Manchester United crashed out of the Champions League as Wissam Ben Yedder struck twice in four second-half minutes to send Sevilla into the quarter-finals for the first time in 60 years with a stunning 2-1 win at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

The Spaniards progressed by the same score on aggregate after a goalless first-leg draw. The visitors were deserving winners as they controlled the game throughout but had to wait for Ben Yedder's introduction as a substitute to add a clinical finish.

Ben Yedder put Sevilla in front 16 minutes from time when he blasted into the bottom corner before heading in a second shortly after.

Romelu Lukaku reduced United's arrears, but it was too little, too late with United boss Jose Mourinho's decision to once again drop Paul Pogba certain to be scrutinised. Mourinho sprang a surprise before kick-off by recalling Marouane Fellaini at the expense of Pogba, who had also been dropped for the first game.

Jesse Lingard also returned in place of Juan Mata in Mourinho's only other change from the side that beat Liverpool 2-1 at the weekend. And Lingard nearly had an instant impact as he teed up Lukaku on the edge of the box, but the Belgian's effort drifted high and wide.

Sevilla dominated the vast majority of the first leg only to be denied by some stunning saves from David de Gea. However, it was wayward finishing rather than the Spanish number one that prevented the visitors making the most of their ascendency for most of the match. Indeed, of Sevilla's 10 efforts on goal in the first period only one weak Muriel effort forced De Gea into making a save.

The second period began in the same vein as the first with Sevilla on the front foot, and only a brilliant last-ditch tackle by Eric Bailly denied Correa a clear sight of goal. Chances kept coming for Sevilla as Muriel then turned a dangerous Pablo Sarabia cross inches wide. Pogba, who cost United a then-world record £89 million ($116 million) in 2016, was eventually introduced just after the hour mark with Fellaini sacrificed.

Ben Yedder had only been on the pitch for two minutes after replacing Muriel, when he finally broke the deadlock in the tie with brilliant finish low into De Gea's bottom left-hand corner.

DZEKO STRIKES TO TAKE ROMA INTO LAST EIGHT: Roma reached the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in 10 years as Edin Dzeko edged them past Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 at the Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday and allowed the Italians to win the tie on away goals.

The Bosnian striker's 52nd-minute goal proved enough after a 2-1 first-leg loss in Ukraine, with 10-man Shakhtar failing to find the late strike they needed after Ivan Ordets was sent off late on. Cengiz Under's goal in the first leg last month ultimately proved crucial for Roma, but Dzeko was the hero on the night and also proved instrumental in Shakhtar defender Ordets being shown a straight red card with 12 minutes left.

That sending-off led to tensions spilling over, with Shakhtar's Facundo Ferreyra picking up a booking for shoving a ballboy over an advertising board. Eusebio Di Francesco's side are the second Italian team to advance to the quarter-finals after Juventus, with the draw for the last eight taking place on Friday.

Roma did not concede a goal at home in the group stage and hammered Chelsea 3-0 at the Stadio Olimpico, so the home fans in the crowd of 47,693 would have been confident their side could get the job done.