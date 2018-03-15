KARACHI - Nadra Chairman Usman Mubeen on Wednesday made key changes in the Nadra structure in the Sindh province and removed Sindh Nadra DG from his post.

The chairman was once again seen in action and visited different Nadra centres in the metropolis.

He removed Sindh Nadra DG Hanif Khan from his post and appointed him as DG RHU while Mir Ajam Durrani was appointed DG RHO Sindh.

The chairman changed the entire staff of defence mega centre and also suspended incharges of four Nadra centres. Those who were suspended included Ghulam Mustafa, Asif Ghani, Shehzad Yousuf and Babar Moeen. He also directed the three mega centres in Karachi to remain open for the customers round the clock while they would also remain open on weekdays.