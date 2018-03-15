NOORPUR THAL: A meeting of assistant education officers and headmasters was held to review arrangements for the annual sports festival.

Tehsil Sports programme focal person Malik Sarfraz Ahmad Awan and Tehsil Sports media coordinator Malik Amer Mehmood briefed the meeting about the preparations.

Games are the integral part of healthy life, said Deputy District Education Officer (DDO) Sheikh Amjad. He praised the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif for organising the sports festival for students.



“This exciting event has the potential to integrate students through the promotion of healthy activities,” he added. He further said that the chief minister had set a glorious example by holding sports festival at school level for the promotion of healthy activities.