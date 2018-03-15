KARACHI - Brigade police found three bodies of newborns from the dump yard on Wednesday.

Police said that the local of the area informed about the bodies lying in the garbage yard located near Taj Complex. Police rushed to the spot and handed over the bodies to the welfare organisation for burial process while started investigation against the accused persons throwing the newborn babies bodies and managed to flee. Police also started the data collection of the nearby clinics to probe such a heinous crime.

On the other side, law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested over two dozen suspects in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the city. Rangers claimed to have arrested six accused persons including Rashid, Sajid, Ghulam Ali, Imran Ali, Seharyar Khan and Fida Muhammad while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession. Separately, police claimed to have arrested 20 suspects while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession. The accused persons arrested were including street criminals, bandits, extortionists.

, drug paddlers and other sort of criminals.