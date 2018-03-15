SHIKARPUR - A man and woman were shot dead over having alleged illicit relations at Dewal Qambrani Village by woman’s husband on Wednesday. Dilawar Mafrani police station SHO Shahzado Dasti said Nawab Ali Qambrani shot his wife identified as Zareena (25), a mother of one kid, and her alleged paramour identified as Rizwan Talput (27), son of Usamn, dead over the pretext of karo-kari and flee from the spot after committing crime. Area police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Taluka Hospital Garhi Yasin for autopsy and handed over to their heirs, SHO said. Neither an FIR was registered nor suspect was arrested till filling of the news.

WORKSHOP

City Institute of Image Management (CIIM) Director Muhammad Shahid said that good governance depends on ability to take responsibility by both administration as well as the citizens.

He expressed these views on Wednesday in a workshop on good governance organised by Individulland Pakistan (IL) will the collaboration with Friedrich Naumann Foundation (FNF) in a local hotel. Union Council Chairperson Naeem Fatima said transparency is a cornerstone of good governance as it allows citizens everywhere to hold institutions and governments accountable for their policies and performance.

Participants expressed their views and discussed the role of key stakeholders in governance as well as on the tools for good governance including transparency and accountability. Challenges and opportunities regarding local governance were also discussed in the workshop. Minister for Social Welfare Shamim Mumtaz presented certificates to the participants at the end of the workshop.

The participants lauded the efforts of Individualland Pakistan in organising such an informative session.