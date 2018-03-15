LAHORE - A two-week festival titled ‘Lahore Biennale’ will begin from 18th at seven major venues. More than 50 artists from Bangladesh, India, Iran, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, as well as from Europe and the United States will show up at the event.

The venues are Lahore Fort, Shahi Hammam, Mubarak Haveli, Tehsil Park, Lahore Museum, Alhamra Art Centre, Bagh-e-Jinnah, and Main Canal Encapsulating the uniqueness of Lahore as a location, art projects will be exhibited at venues across the cities that have strong cultural and historical references. The people of Lahore will be able to view works from prominent names in art, including Amar Kanwar, Naeem Mohaiemen, Shahzia Sikander and Shirin Neshat.

Artists presenting major new commissions will include Ali Kazim, Awami Art Collective, Aisha Khalid, and Imran Qureshi.

Moreover, there will be special sittings and performances. Musician Ali Sethi and composer Du Yun will perform on the opening day, while a performance by Salima Hashmi along with Naiza Khan will conclude the event.