ISLAMABAD - A special probe committee constituted by the Supreme Court to investigate illegal appointments in the National Accountability Bureau is dysfunctional as the position of director-general (human resource) of the bureau has been lying vacant for the past one month, after the repatriation of the previous DG HR to his parent department, The Nation has learnt.

Sources told The Nation that the committee had also not been active due to the transfers and postings of its members.

The Supreme Court had declared the Establishment Division secretary as head of committee and the new Establishment Division Secretary Maroof Afzal is the third head of the committee due to transfer and retirement of two former secretaries.

Interestingly, the NAB chairman had repatriated the former member committee and the DG HR NAB Shakeel Malik to his parent department, the Establishment Division, over allegations of corruption last month and he had not been able to appoint a new DG HR so far, the sources said.

Talking to The Nation, a senior officer of the bureau said that a grade-22 officer, Muhammad Abid Javeed, had been transferred to the anti-graft body on deputation and he would be the strongest candidate for the position of the director general (human resource).

He said several senior officers of the bureau were busy in lobbying to get the post of the DG (human resource).

The Nation tried to contact Establishment Division Secretary Maroof Afzal by telephone and text but he did not respond till filing of the story.

Earlier, the committee had cleared 80 per cent of the appointments as genuine in the NAB in its last report. The committee submitted its report in the Supreme Court on November 20, 2017, in this regard.

On October 26, the NAB prosecutor presented the first report to the Supreme Court stating that the committee reviewed 52 out of 102 cases.

He said that the process of scrutiny was stopped after the retirement of former secretary of Establishment Division Tahir Shahbaz, who was heading the first committee.

On the same day, the apex court formed another committee headed by ex-secretary Mian Asad Hyuaddin, with a directive to submit the report within two months.

Last year, the apex court took suo motu notice of the illegal appointments including some director general-level officers’ inductions in the NAB and constituted the first inquiry committee headed by Tahir Shahbaz with the task to examine the appointments , promotions, deputations, and absorptions made in the bureau since 1999.

On March 31, the Supreme Court formed the probe committee headed by the former secretary Establishment Division and NAB Director-General (Human Resource) Malik Shakeel and Federal Public Service Commission member Habibullah Khattak as members.

On the direction of the committee, the anti-graft body issued show cause notices to more than 102 officials including four DGs in the illegal appointments case but the inquiry committee could only scrutinise cases of 52 officers of grade-18 and submitted its report to the SC with recommendations for further action in this regard.

On the recommendations of the previous committee, the court had declared the appointments of DG Lahore Burhan Ali, DG Quetta Tariq Mehmood, DG Karachi Shabbir Ahmed and DG (Awareness and Prevention) Aliya Rashid as illegal and directed to fire them.

The court had also ordered filling all the four seats in three months through the FPSC.

In violation of the Supreme Court order, former chairman NAB Qamar Zaman Chaudhry again hired services of Tariq Mehmood and Burhan Ali as experts for a period of one-year on contract.