KARACHI - A World Bank delegation visited KMC head office on Wednesday to obtain the details and data about major city drains.

World Bank team was briefed on all necessary details and information about the 30 major drains including their location, route and flooding situation in nearby areas during rains. The World Bank team represented by Senior Urban Specialist Yoo Hee Kim, Urban Specialist Sohaib Akhtar and Analyst Kabir Dawani which has surveyed the Gujjar Nullah and Orangi Nullah and now plan to survey the Korangi Nullah and Soldier Bazar Nullah. The World Bank package includes the development of city’s drainage infrastructure and rehabilitation and remodeling of drain routes.

so that storm water and sewage drainage problems could be solved in Karachi.

KMC officers including Director General Works Shahab Anwer, Director Municipal Services Nauman Arshad, Director Technical to Mayor SM Shakaib with district and zonal chief engineers helped World Bank team to analyze the situation and work out the package in this connection.

They said Mayor Wasim Akhtar has directed them to provide full cooperation to the World Bank in their study of city’s drainage system and preparation of development package.

Meanwhile, Mayor Wasim Akhtar said a summary has been submitted to the Sindh government for regularisation of contractual staff of KMC.

Since the government has imposed ban on regularisation of services of contract employees therefore, these employees should wait for the directive of the Sindh government in this connection.

He said this with regard to the demands of the contractual employees of KMC for regularisation of their services on Wednesday.

The mayor said the metropolitan commissioner is looking into this matter and he has been directed to ensure immediate payment of their salary and solution of other problems.

He said the contractual staff is part of the KMC manpower like regular employees and this is our utmost desire to solve their all problems including payment of salary on timely basis.

He said directive have been issued for payment of salary of all those contractual employees whose salary has not been paid still and other problems of such staff will also be solved.