KARACHI - Karachi University organised a workshop on “Russia and the changing dynamics of geo-politics” with the collaboration of the Area Study Centre for Europe on Wednesday.

Ambassador Najmuddin Shaikh said: “There is a resurge in nuclear arms race between Russia and US which is causing concern for arsenal.”

He added that this caused concern for the world’s non-proliferation activists and set a wrong example for other nuclear states, especially South Asian.

Area Study Centre for Europe director highlighted the growing influence of Russia. She asserted that the way in which Moscow has asserted itself in recent years, not only in its backyard but as far as the Middle East, underlines its growing influence.

Russia has successfully positioned itself as an influential stakeholder on the international diplomatic chessboard, she added. The director said taking advantage of Washington’s policy paralysis with regards to the Middle East, it has adroitly filled the vacuum.

Damascus, Amman, Baghdad, Tehran and now Riyadh all enjoy rigorous ties with the Kremlin, she added.

Moreover, on the European front, growing disenchantment towards Brussels has given Moscow an opportunity to further its reach into anti-EU factions. American press is awash with reports concerning alleged Russian interference in the last presidential election that ended in the victory for Donald Trump. She further added that as far as Pakistan is concerned, there has been visible consolidation in its ties with Russia. The membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is an extremely significant development.

It corresponds that there will be greater congruence between Pakistan and Russia when it comes to sensitive regional issues, paramount among them peace in Afghanistan.

Dr Robotka focused on the resurgence of Russia and its return to global forum after the fall of communism. She also emphasised on the Western and Asian ideologies that had designed Russia as a reclaimer of power.

Dr Robotka also highlighted how unipolarity, ‘fight of colonialism’, power and influence has diverted the image of enmity towards Islam and Muslims. This, according to her has also been a result of war for new resources, specifically oil and gas.

Ambassador (r) Shahid Amin highlighted the stance of both EU and Russia on Ukraine in the context of EU’s Neighborhood Policy. It has been discussed that now Russia has came out of its chaotic position – which dominated it in the last phase of cold war – and aspiring to be more strong.

In his concluding speech, Ambassador Najmuddin further commented on Russia’s insecurity attributing it to NATO’s eastward expansion, generating a feeling of betrayal among Russians.

For Putting, USSR’s breakup remains a tragedy as it took away their sense of insecurity. While reaming on the Crimean issue, he not only pointed out the strategic importance of Sevastopol port for Russia, but also the monetary funding by US regime for the color revolutions which was seen by Russians as meddling in their buffer, he added. On Pakistan-Russia relations, he asserted that the key concern remains cooperation on efforts for counter terrorism which continued in the recent diplomatic meetings with Russia. He lamented the missed opportunity of relations between Pakistan and Central Asian countries, as Pakistan provides the only logical sea route to these countries.