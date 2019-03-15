Share:

LAHORE - The 1st Punjab Golf Association (PGA) Girls Golf Match will be contested today (Friday) at Defence Raya Golf Course over nine holes.

This competition is open to all girls, who are 14 years of age and below. It is a golf match exclusively for the girls and an important occasion for them as they get an opportunity to enter into a race for honors for the first time in their life. Interestingly the youngest one, Noor Bano, is five years, Zoha Zeeshan is six and others falling in 10 years and below age bracket are Zaina Zeeshan, Natalia Shahzadi Chaudri, Zoha Asif and Anaya Fareed.

Fifteen other contenders belong to the age group between 11 years and 14 years. To give fairness to the combat, the girls in the age group 11 to 14 years will be fighting it out against each other, the second category is the age group 8 to 10 years and competing in the youngest category will be in age bracket below 7 years.

Ladies Golf in Pakistan Chairperson Dr Asma Shami stated that the events will be contested on stroke play format and in case of a tie, the winner will be decided through a sudden death playoff. The overall winner will get a glittering trophy and then there are three best prizes in each age category. In the end, Governor Punjab’s wife will award prizes to the winners.