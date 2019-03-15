Share:

ISLAMABAD- Allama Iqbal Open University on Thursday announced the last date for acceptance of application forms for the spring semester 2019’s admissions with nominal late fee.

The interested students have been advised to apply for the admission at the nominated banks’ branches before the scheduled date. Online admission facility is also available.

The University will be extending the last date for the admission till March 22 with double late fee. Till March 15, the late fee charges of the SSC programme is Rs100, FA/BA Rs 200 while B.Ed. and all the postgraduate programmes Rs 500.

The admissions were opened for all the academic programmes, as was announced earlier. It was also announced that there will no further extension of the last date. The same admission’s plan will be applied to the merit-based academic programmes.