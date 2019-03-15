Share:

KARACHI : APNS President Hameed Haroon and its secretary general Sarmad Ali, on behalf of office-bearers and members of the Society, have expressed profound grief over the sad demise of veteran legislator Kazi Muhammad Azam.

The deceased was younger brother of veteran publishers Kazi Muhammad Akbar and Kazi Abdul Majid Abid and uncle of Muhammad Aslam Kazi and Kazi Asad Abid, former secretary generals and senior vice presidents of APNS. According to a press release issued here, the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) office-bearers expressed their condolence and prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in peace and give patience to bereaved colleagues and family to bear the irreparable loss.