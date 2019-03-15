Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday condemned the "terrorist attack" on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand in which at least 40 people were killed and 20 more were seriously injured.

"Shocked and strongly condemn the Christchurch, New Zealand, terrorist attack on mosques. This reaffirms what we have always maintained: that terrorism does not have a religion. Prayers go to the victims and their families," he tweeted.

I blame these increasing terror attacks on the current Islamophobia post-9/11 where Islam & 1.3 bn Muslims have collectively been blamed for any act of terror by a Muslim. This has been done deliberately to also demonize legitimate Muslim political struggles. https://t.co/5bBREoayLz — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 15, 2019

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal also tweeted and said, "Pakistan condemns the tragic terrorist incident in New Zealand. Our High Commission is in touch with the local authorities and trying to ascertain details."

"Syed Moazzam Shah, Minister Political, Pakistan High Commission in New Zealand, Cell +64 21 779 495 is our focal point. Media queries however may be directed to Spokesperson in Islamabad," he added.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also condemned the incident. "FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi has condemned in the strongest terms the tragic terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand. FM has expressed condolences over loss of innocent lives in the heinous attack."

Earlier, a gunman opened fire on Friday prayers at a mosque in New Zealand killing many worshippers and forcing the city of Christchurch into lockdown as police launched a massive manhunt.

New Zealand media reported that between nine and 27 people were killed, but the death toll could not be confirmed. Police said multiple fatalities had occurred at two mosques, but it was unclear how many attackers were involved.

“This is one of New Zealand’s darkest days,” said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. “Clearly what has happened here is an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence.”

Neither Ardern nor police gave a casualty toll.

Witnesses told media that a man dressed in a military-style, camouflage outfit, and carrying an automatic rifle had started randomly shooting people in the Al Noor mosque.

The Bangladesh cricket team was arriving for Friday prayers when the shooting occurred but all members were safe, a team coach told Reuters.