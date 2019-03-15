Share:

ISLAMABAD- Taking notice of violations by public service vehicles in the city, the district administration has started a crackdown against the vehicles with an aim to bring discipline in this area.

Secretary Islamabad Transport Authority Dr Waqar Ahmed Khan on Thursday impounded 5 vehicles and imposed fine on 18 others for violations including rash driving, vehicles without silencers, fitness certificate and the drivers without licences.

The administration believes that there is a dire need to bring discipline in this area. According to the officials, the administration has taken very seriously public complaints in this regard and going to launch a campaign against the violators. They said the administration has also started monitoring cleanliness at the bus stands. The officials said during the last two months, public transport stands were fined over Rs7 lak. The administration said that after massive campaign and enforcement, cleanliness and renovation work had started at D-Class bus stands in the city.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police launched special crackdown against professional alms seekers and their handlers with the purpose to curb the menace and nabbed 2,051 beggars.

According to the officials, following directions of DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed, special teams were constituted to ensure arrest of beggars’ handlers while legal process was ensured to register FIRs against professional alms seekers. These teams arrested 2051 professional beggars from various areas of the city during the ongoing year.

DIG Islamabad has directed the officials to shift child beggars at shelter homes and protection centres so that centres care for their proper upbringing and make them a responsible citizen. He said the social evil would be curbed and those backing the professional beggars would be dealt with an iron hand. He said that strict action would be taken against beggars found around commercial centres, signals and other business areas. Specials squads have been constituted with a purpose to curb begging and performance of these squads would be reviewed on daily basis, the officials said.