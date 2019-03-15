Share:

KARACHI - The Karachi crowd thronged the National Stadium in huge numbers, making the venue jam-packed and also proved that Pakistan is completely safe country for hosting all kinds of sporting events.

Since the Pakistan-leg matches of PSL have moved to Karachi, the glamorous city of lights has lit up with the glamour of the grand event. So far five matches have been played and each match has seen almost a full-house with a full house of 32,400 diehard lovers of the game in attendance. Same is the story for the remaining three matches, including March 17 final, as all the tickets of the final have been sold-out.

The smartened-up National Stadium stands have given a wonderful look with some parts filled with the supporters of one team and the other with the rival teams. The supporters seem to chant slogans to back their players and teams all in an incredibly friendly manner.

The spectators, dressed in all sorts of stunning and attractive attires, can also be witnessed dancing to the rocking music tunes and enjoying to the core, and time and again reflecting their love for cricket, peace, solidarity and one sport one nation philosophy.

On the other hand, the presence of international players has also made the vivacious PSL more colorful, beguiling and alluring. The biggest beneficiaries of international players’ presence in Karachi are Quetta Gladiators, whose chances of clinching the glittering PSL trophy are quite bright. The presence of Shane Watson has not only strengthened their opening, but their bowling as well. Obviously, it’s going to be a gripping PSL final at the National Stadium Karachi.

At one hand, the PSB with the help of Sindh government and armed forces, has been hosting the PSL matches in a trend-setting manner, but on the other hand, the PCB staffers’ presence at the venue couldn’t making any difference as they are least bothered about even picking the calls of the journalists, who travelled from different parts of the country to make the PSL a success. Their passion brought them to Karachi to contribute in portraying the soft and sports-loving image of the country to the international community, but they are not being treated as what they deserve to be as the PCB media department has other important areas to look after.

The blue-eyed journalists are being fully entertained, being provided with free passes and parking stickers, while some senior sports correspondents are being rendered step-motherly treatment. It seems the PCB media is trying to spoil all the good work being done by their bosses.

It is hoped that PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani will wake up and spare a few minutes from his highly busy schedule to ensure his presence on different channels for interviews to different newspapers and rein-in high-flying PCB officials, who want to create fuss and rendering highly unprofessional attitude towards sports journalists.

In Najam Sethi’s era, the things were quite smooth and same PCB media guys used to behave in a professional manner, but now they are not in mood to continue the smooth working relationship between sports journalists and the PCB.