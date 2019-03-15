Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) and religious scholars signed first ever Islamic declaration on climate change at Governor House. Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar, Chairman PRC Dr Saeed Elahi, Provincial Chairman PRC Punjab Lt Gen (R) Khalid Maqbool and renowned religious scholars from different sects signed the document aimed at raising public awareness about climate change and possible measures to adopt to future scenario. Addressing the ceremony as chief guest, Governor Punjab said that enhancing climate change resilience by building adaptive capacity was the priority. He said that there was need of awareness campaigns for behavioural change. He said that role of religious scholars was important for achieving the desired results.

Dr Saeed Elahi said that the purpose of the initiative was to save people from hazards of present day and future challenges. He said that Lahore has been ranked at nine with regard to worst air pollution, cause of several diseases including life threatening condition. He said that sermons during prayers would definitely help in raising public awareness about climate change and possible measures to live a healthy life.