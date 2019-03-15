Share:

The European Union has extended its sanction list by adding eight people on it in relation to the last year's Kerch Strait incident, according to the EU press release.

"In view of the use of force by the Russian Federation that led to the detention of Ukrainian servicemen and the seizure of vessels on 25 November 2018 in the Kerch Strait, which constituted a violation of international law as well as of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, the Council considers that eight persons should be added to the list of persons, entities and bodies subject to restrictive measures as set out in Annex I to Regulation (EU) No 269/2014," the statement said.

On 25 November, three ships of the Ukrainian Navy — Berdyansk, Nikopol, and Yany Kapu — crossed the Russian border, entered Russian territorial waters that were temporarily closed, and began moving toward the Kerch Strait, which serves as the entrance into the Sea of Azov.

The Ukrainian vessels and their crew were detained by Russia after failing to respond to a lawful demand to stop.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the incident was a provocation prepared in advance as a pretext to introduce martial law.

Following the incident, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko decreed a three-month martial law in several regions of the country neighboring Russia, as well as the coast of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.