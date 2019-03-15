Share:

ISLAMABAD-Excise and Taxation inspectors of the district have been directed to accelerate property tax recovery campaign and make all out efforts to achieve target set for next month.

According to an E&T official, all inspectors were given property tax recovery targets for their respective circles. The inspectors have also been directed to issue challan forms to the defaulters. He said that E&T was also launching general hold ups against token tax defaulters, improper number plates and unregistered vehicles.

He said that vehicles of the defaulters were being impounded and issued challan slips. He said that 9 special teams on the directives of E&T Rawalpindi Director Sohail Arshad and Motor Vehicle Registration Authority Officer Rawalpindi Malik Amjad Ali Khan and MRA-II, Sohail Sabir were checking vehicles at different points of the district.

He said that the authorities had strictly ordered to tighten noose around the vehicle of token and other taxes defaulters.