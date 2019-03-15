Share:

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the date for filing returns of total income or statement of final taxation up to March 31, 2019.

“The date of filing returns of total income or statement of final taxation, which were due on August 31, 2018 and extended up to December 15, 2018, have now been extended up to March 31, 2019,” the FBR said in a notification issued Friday.

The date of filing of returns of total income and statements of final taxation for companies, individuals and associations of persons, which were due on September 30, 2018 and extended up to December 15, 2018, have further been extended up to March 31, 2019, it added.

According to the notification, the date of filing of returns of total income and statements of final taxation for companies, which were due on December 31, 2018, have further been extended up to March 31, 2019.