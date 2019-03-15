Share:

PESHAWAR: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Crime Circle Peshawar on Thursday conducted a raid on Peshawar Saddar Mall Road and arrested an accused of running Benami account in various banks.

The accused had done Rs 9 billion transaction from different banks while he had accounts in 35 banks.

FIA official said that the accused was younger brother of renowned businessman from Landikotal Chotay Haji sb.

The accused was shifted to FIA HQs here, while FIA Cyber Circle has started collecting data from various banks.