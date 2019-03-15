Goncalo Guedes scored a
The Spanish side, who won the first leg of their last-16 tie at home to Russia outfit, Krasnodar 2-1 a week ago, had been moments from going out of the competition on away goals to Magomed-Shapi Suleymanov's 85h minute strike for the Russians, before the winger took a pass from Kevin Gameiro to score his late and vital goal.
Villarreal had a much easier night at home to the leaders of the Russian league, Zenit St Petersburg.
Enjoying a 3-1 advantage from the first leg, Villarreal had few problems in resolving the tie 2-1 on the night and 5-2 on aggregate thanks to goals from strikers Gerard Moreno and Carlos Bacca.
Sevilla failed to make it three out of three for Spanish teams as they lost a dramatic tie 4-3 on the night (6-5 on aggregate) to Slavia Prague.
Sevilla
Tomas Soucek scored straight after the break to put the Czech's back in front. Munir's
Substitute, Fran Vazquez then headed Sevilla in front in the 98th minute, but in a topsy-turvy
Sevilla