Goncalo Guedes scored a 93rd minute goal which qualified Valencia for the quarterfinals of the Europa League on Thursday night.

The Spanish side, who won the first leg of their last-16 tie at home to Russia outfit, Krasnodar 2-1 a week ago, had been moments from going out of the competition on away goals to Magomed-Shapi Suleymanov's 85h minute strike for the Russians, before the winger took a pass from Kevin Gameiro to score his late and vital goal.

Villarreal had a much easier night at home to the leaders of the Russian league, Zenit St Petersburg.

Enjoying a 3-1 advantage from the first leg, Villarreal had few problems in resolving the tie 2-1 on the night and 5-2 on aggregate thanks to goals from strikers Gerard Moreno and Carlos Bacca.

Sevilla failed to make it three out of three for Spanish teams as they lost a dramatic tie 4-3 on the night (6-5 on aggregate) to Slavia Prague.

Sevilla travelled to Prague after a 2-2 draw in the first leg, but soon trailed to Michael Ngadeu-Ngadju's opening goal. Wissan Ben Yedder's penalty on the stroke of halftime brought them back into the game.

Tomas Soucek scored straight after the break to put the Czech's back in front. Munir's 54th minute goal was enough to take the tie into extra time.

Substitute, Fran Vazquez then headed Sevilla in front in the 98th minute, but in a topsy-turvy match Mick Van Buren made it 3-3 just four minutes later. Ibrahim Benjanim Traore sent the home fans wild with his goal following a free kick just a minute from the end of extra time.