Share:

LAHORE- The anti-narcotics force on Thursday arrested two notorious drug peddlers and seized huge quantity of heroin and charas from their possession. According to officials, the arrests were made during successful raids in Lahore and Faisalabad districts on early Thursday. The suspects were identified by ANF as Syed Muhammad and Sain Mumtaz. The ANF teams recovered 7-kg heroin and 19-kg charas from their possession. Further investigations were underway.