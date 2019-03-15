Share:

PESHAWAR : Authorities on late Wednesday night recovered ice drug worth almost Rs96 million from a passenger travelling from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia.

According to Customs officials, a passenger, identified as Jamshed from Swabi, was caught with 950 grams of ice, the street name for crystal methamphetamine, when his baggage was checked at the Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA) before boarding the aeroplane.

The recovered ice is said to be valued at almost Rs96 million.

The accused passenger was travelling to the Kingdom via a private airline. A first information report (FIR) was filed against him.